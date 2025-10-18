Curry compiled 20 points (7-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, five assists, one block and one turnover in 30 minutes during Friday's 103-106 preseason loss to the Clippers.

The star guard made it through 70 games last season while providing 24.5 points, 6.0 assists, 4.4 triples, 1.1 steals and 2.9 turnovers per contest, and the 37-year-old should find similar success in Year-17. He'll make for a solid selection inside the top-15 on draft day.