Warriors' Stephen Curry: Scores 23 in return from injury
Curry registered 23 points (6-16 FG, 3-12 3Pt, 8-8 FT), seven rebounds and seven assists in 27 minutes during Thursday's 121-113 loss to the Raptors.
Curry looked rusty from three-point range since he made just three of his 12 attempts, but for the most part, it was a solid return to action for the star point guard who hadn't played since suffering a hand injury back in Oct. 30. Curry might be on a minutes restriction moving forward, but based on his first game following a lengthy absence, he should be productive while operating as Golden State's main scoring threat.
