Warriors' Stephen Curry: Scores 23 in win

Curry had 23 points (8-17 FG, 4-9 3PT, 3-3 FT), two assists and a rebound in Sunday's Game 4 win over the Pelicans.

After a lackluster Game 3, Curry bounced back in his third postseason game, hitting four threes after making 3-of-9 attempts in Game 3. The two-time MVP has just six total assists since returning from a knee injury, while turning the ball over 11 times. On a more positive note, he's racked up 12 made threes over that span.