Curry (pelvis) produced 23 points (7-21 FG, 5-16 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six assists, four rebounds and three steals across 34 minutes during Friday's 111-95 victory over the Pelicans.

Back in action after missing the Warriors' previous three games due to a left pelvic contusion, Curry had a rough shooting performance but didn't operate with any restrictions with his playing time. Assuming the pelvic injury doesn't flare up on him again, Curry will likely handle normal workloads throughout the rest of the regular season, as the 42-31 Warriors find themselves in the midst of a crowded Western Conference playoff picture and likely won't look to rest key players over the next two ks while they hope to avoid the Play-In Tournament.