Curry tallied 23 points (7-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 7-7 FT), two rebounds, an assist and two steals across 21 minutes in Wednesday's 127-105 loss to the Lakers.

Curry scored 20 of his 23 points in the first half but was held to just three points after halftime before sitting out the fourth quarter. His limited minutes were largely a product of the lopsided score, though his workload will be worth monitoring after an injury-shortened 2025-26 regular season. Still, this 23-minute outing confirmed that Curry remains Golden State's primary offensive option. His scoring and three-point volume should sustain his fantasy value.