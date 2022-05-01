Curry recorded 24 points (8-20 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one block over 37 minutes during Sunday's 117-116 win over the Grizzlies.

While Curry finished as a minus-9 in 37 minutes, he combined with Jordan Poole (31 points off the bench) to lead the Warriors to a hard-fought Game 1 win, despite losing Draymond Green to a Flagrant-2 ejection late in the second quarter. This marked Curry's second game back in the starting lineup after he came off the bench for Games 1 through 4 of the Warriors' Round 1 series against Denver. Over his last five games, Curry has piled up 34, 27, 33, 30 and now 24 points while draining at least three three-pointers in each.