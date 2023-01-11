Curry totaled 24 points (8-22 FG, 5-15 3Pt, 3-4 FT), one rebound, three assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 125-113 loss to the Suns.

Curry wasn't sharp in the early going, and even though he caught fire down the stretch after scoring 16 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter, his efforts were not enough to lift the Warriors to victory against a shorthanded Suns team. Defeat aside, the biggest thing for the Warriors -- and fantasy managers -- was the fact that Curry looked healthy and handled a workload that was close to his regular playing time, so he shouldn't have issues featuring Friday at San Antonio with three days of rest.