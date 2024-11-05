Curry produced 24 points (7-15 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds and six assists across 24 minutes during Monday's 125-112 win over the Wizards.

Curry returned to action following a three-game absence. He didn't start the second half, however, as the Warriors wanted to space out his minutes and keep his ankle warm. After the game, coach Steve Kerr said Curry moved around well and isn't anticipating heavy restrictions Wednesday against Boston, ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk reports.