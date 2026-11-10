Curry ended Monday's 138-87 victory over New Orleans with 25 points (6-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 9-9 FT), five rebounds and two assists across 21 minutes.

Curry didn't need much time to make an impact, scoring 25 points before sitting out most of the second half due to the blowout nature of the contest. He was perfect at the free-throw line again, and he's shooting 98.7 percent from the stripe this season. Curry remains one of the league's most efficient high-volume scorers at age 38, and his minutes should return to normal in more competitive games.