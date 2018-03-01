Warriors' Stephen Curry: Scores 25 points Wednesday

Curry scored 25 points (5-15 FG, 4-9 3PT, 11-12 FT) to go with five rebounds, three assists, two steals and six turnovers in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 109-101 win against Washington.

Aside from struggling overall from the floor with 5-of-15 shooting, Curry has maintained a strong three-point shot in the four games since the All-Star break. The guard is shooting 51.2 percent from beyond the arc during this span on 10.2 shots per game. To salvage a poor shooting night, Curry did make 11-of-12 free throws to lead to his 25 points against Washington. However, his six turnovers also factor into what was an up and down night.