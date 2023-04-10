Curry chipped in 26 points (9-15 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and seven assists in 22 minutes during Sunday's 157-101 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Curry only logged 22 minutes in the regular-season finale, but the Warriors didn't need him to handle a big workload after scoring 55 points in the first quarter and cruising their way until the end of the game. The Warriors clinched the sixth seed in the Western Conference and will face the Kings in the first round of the playoffs, meaning Curry will have several days to rest before making his postseason debut. He ends the 2022-23 regular season with averages of 29.4 points, 6.3 assists and 6.1 rebounds per game while shooting 42.7 percent from deep, his best mark since the 2018-19 campaign.