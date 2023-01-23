Curry posted 26 points (7-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 8-8 FT), six rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 38 minutes during Sunday's 120-116 loss to the Nets.

Curry stepped his game up in a contest where both Andrew Wiggins and Klay Thompson disappointed, but unlike other nights, the star floor general could not carry the Warriors to victory by himself. Curry has scored at least 20 points in all but one of his six January appearances, but his numbers have been a bit subpar compared to his standards. He's averaging 25.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game while shooting only 42.4 percent from the field and 35.6 percent from the floor in that span.