Warriors' Stephen Curry: Scores 27 points in victory

Curry tallied 27 points (9-25 FG, 3-13 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six assists, four rebounds and one steal in 36 minutes during Saturday's 110-95 victory over the Pelicans.

Curry struggled with his shot Saturday, but finished with s team-high 27 points. He has been terrific for owners this season, picking right up where he left off in last years finals. He was ice-cold to begin this game, but in true Curry fashion, he shot himself out of it. With Kevin Durant (ankle) a chance of missing some more time, Curry will be called upon to do more of the heavy lifting on offense. This should delight his owners, but could mean a slight dip in his efficiency.