Warriors' Stephen Curry: Scores 28 points before injury

Curry (ankle) scored 28 points (8-15 FG, 4-9 3PT, 8-8 FT) to go with one rebound, three assists and two steals in 24 minutes before leaving the game with an ankle injury during Friday's 114-109 win against Atlanta.

Before leaving Friday's game, Curry (ankle) made at least three three-pointers for the ninth straight game. During this same span, the guard is shooting 44.7 percent from beyond the arc on 9.4 shots per game from three-point range. Curry will have until Tuesday to rest until Golden State takes on Brooklyn. If he is unable to go, the Warriors will probably turn to Shaun Livingston at point guard.