Curry scored 28 points (9-17 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 6-6 FT) and contributed six assists and three rebounds in the Warriors' 147-116 win over Mavericks on Thursday.

Curry needed only 30 minutes to put his stamp on this game. After a back-and-forth first half where Curry scored 20 points, the Warriors took control in the third quarter and then extended their lead in the fourth. The six-time All-Star took a seat late in the third quarter and wasn't needed the rest of the game. Curry continues to be one of the most valuable guards in basketball, scoring 27 or more points in four straight.