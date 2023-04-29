Curry amassed 29 points (9-21 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 6-9 FT), four rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals across 36 minutes during Friday's 118-99 loss to the Kings in Game 6 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Curry couldn't lead the Warriors to victory at home, but his fantasy line was still solid, even if he hasn't been his usual self from a shooting perspective. The star point guard has scored at least 28 points in every game of the series thus far and remains an elite option in DFS formats. He's averaging 31.0 points, 4.7 assists and 4.3 rebounds in the series, but his shooting has been a bit off since he's made just 37.5 percent of his attempts from deep.