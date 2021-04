Curry posted 36 points (9-19 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 13-13 FT, 11 rebounds and three assists in 36 minutes during Thursday's 116-109 loss to the Heat.

The 33-year-old has hit the ground running since returning from a five-game absence due to a tailbone injury. Over his last two games, Curry's averaging 34.0 points, 5.5 three-pointers and 4.5 assists. The veteran guard will look to extend his 30-point scoring streak Friday on the road against the Raptors.