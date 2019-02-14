Warriors' Stephen Curry: Scores 32 points in loss
Curry ended with 32 points (10-24 FG, 5-14 3Pt, 7-7 FT), seven rebounds, and two assists in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 129-107 loss to Portland.
Along with Kevin Durant (32 points, four rebounds, three blocks, two assists), Curry was the only Warrior to reach double-figures in what was not a good night for the reigning NBA champions. Perhaps the team had already checked out prior to the All-Star break although you wouldn't have thought it after head coach Steve Kerr blew up on the sidelines. The Warriors head into the break as the number one seed in the West, a spot they would like to hold onto heading into the playoffs in just a couple of months.
