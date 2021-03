Curry recorded 32 points (11-24 FG, 6-14 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six assists, five rebounds and one steal in 30 minutes during Monday's 116-102 win over the Bulls.

After five missed games due to a tailbone injury, Curry was excellent in his return. Monday's performance marked his 18th this season with at least 30 points and 13th with at least six made threes. Despite seven missed games this season, Curry remains the fourth-best fantasy player in eight-category leagues.