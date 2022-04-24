Curry closed with 33 points (10-23 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 10-14 FT), three rebounds, eight assists, one block and four steals over 37 minutes during Sunday's 126-121 loss to the Nuggets.

After posting 34 points in Game 2 and 27 points in Game 3, there was little doubt that Curry is nearing 100 percent health, but the Warriors opted to once again bring him off the bench Sunday. Regardless, Curry saw 37 minutes of action and led the team in points, field goal attempts and free throw attempts, so he no longer appears to be facing any restrictions. It's unclear when Curry will rejoin the starting five, but that move could come as soon as Wednesday's Game 5 back in San Francisco.