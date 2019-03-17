Warriors' Stephen Curry: Scores 33 points in Saturday's win

Curry collected 33 points (10-23 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 8-10 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, and two steals in 33 minutes during Saturday's 110-88 win over the Thunder.

Curry finished with at least 30 points for the first time through six March matchups while grabbing exactly seven boards for the third time in the last four games. Kevin Durant (ankle) could be set to return to the lineup for Monday's matchup versus the Spurs. Nevertheless, Curry is obviously capable of filling up the stat sheet regardless of Durant's presence (or lack thereof).