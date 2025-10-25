Curry recorded 35 points (12-22 FG, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, three assists, seven triples, one steal, two blocks and four turnovers in 27 minutes during Friday's 139-119 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Curry was headed for a monster game, but with the Warriors getting blown out, he subbed out early in the fourth quarter and never returned. The good news is that with the 37-year-old superstar logging limited minutes on the second leg of this back-to-back set, there's less incentive to give him a rest day on the Warriors' upcoming, Monday-Tuesday, back-to-back set.