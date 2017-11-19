Warriors' Stephen Curry: Scores 35 points in win

Curry scored 35 points (11-22 FG, 4-10 3PT, 9-9 FT) to go along with five rebounds, five assists and one block over 34 minutes in Saturday's 124-116 win over Philadelphia.

Initially, Curry struggled mightily with his shot, going 5-of-14 from the floor and 0-of-4 from three-point range for a total of 15 points in the first half. However, the Golden State guard made six out of his next seven shots to run his point total up to 35 by the end of the third quarter. Curry's resiliency was the key factor in turning around what was shaping up to an uncharacteristically poor three-point shooting night, making 4-of-6 three-pointers in the second half.