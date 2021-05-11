Curry tallied 36 points (11-25 FG, 3-13 3Pt, 11-12 FT), six assists, four rebounds and two steals in 36 minutes during Monday's 119-116 win over the Jazz.

The 33-year-old was cold from distance for much of the night, but his clutch triple with 13.4 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter proved to be the difference in the victory. Curry has now scored 30 or more points in seven straight games, a span in which he's averaging 37.7 points, 7.0 three-pointers, 5.3 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.6 steals. Curry is leading the league with a career-high average of 31.9 points per game while shooting 48.6 percent from the field, but it's his 5.4 three-pointers per game that have been most influential from a fantasy perspective. Damian Lillard sits a distant second in three-pointers per game (4.1) this season.