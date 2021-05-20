Curry delivered 37 points (12-23 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 7-8 FT), seven rebounds and three assists across 41 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Lakers.

Curry ended the regular season with a 46-point performance and came up huge once again for the Warriors, but his efforts were not enough to secure a postseason berth in their first attempt. The star point guard, who led the league in scoring during the regular season, has been on a tear this month and is averaging 36.8 points per game across nine appearances this month while shooting an impressive 41 percent from three-point range in that span.