Curry (illness) scored 37 points (9-22 FG, 7-14 3Pt, 12-12 FT) to go along with six rebounds, six assists and two steals over 37 minutes in the Warriors' 114-106 victory over the Knicks on Tuesday.

After missing Saturday's game due to illness, Curry returned to the lineup Tuesday and torched the Knicks with seven treys and a perfect showing at the free-throw line. The Warriors were also a team best plus-19 with Curry on the floor. The superstar trails only Bradley Beal in scoring this season, averaging 30.2 points per game.