Curry scored 37 points (9-22 FG, 7-14 3Pt, 12-12 FT) to go along with six rebounds, six assists and two steals in the Warriors' 114-106 victory over the Knicks on Tuesday.

After missing Saturday's game due to illness, Curry returned to the lineup Tuesday and torched the Knicks thanks to seven made threes and a perfect 12-for-12 day at the free-throw line. The Warriors were also a team best, plus-19 with Curry on the floor. The superstar trails only Bradley Beal in terms of scoring this season and is averaging 30.2 points per game.