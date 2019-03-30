Warriors' Stephen Curry: Scores 37 points in Friday's loss

Curry accumulated 37 points (13-25 FG, 11-19 3Pt), five assists, three rebounds, and two steals in 42 minutes during Friday's 131-130 overtime loss to the Timberwolves.

Curry got hot from beyond the arc, nailing double-digit threes for the sixth time this season while matching his season high. Nevertheless, it wasn't enough to secure a win. With the top seed in the Western Conference still up for grabs, Curry and the rest of the regulars can be expected to continue earning ample time across the final stretch of the regular season.