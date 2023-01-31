Curry had 38 points (12-20 FG, 8-14 3Pt, 6-6 FT), eight rebounds, 12 assists and one block in 37 minutes during Monday's 128-120 win over the Thunder.

Curry led his team in scoring again on Monday, scoring 13 of his 38 points in the first quarter to help give the Warriors a sizable early lead. The all-time leader in made threes nailed eight of them for the third time this year. He's really locked in right now and looking like he did to start the season. Curry is averaging an impressive 33.8 points, 5.6 boards, 7.0 assists and 1.3 steals per game in his last six outings.