Warriors' Stephen Curry: Scores 41 points Wednesday
Curry contributed 41 points (11-22 FG, 9-17 3Pt, 10-10 FT), five rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 147-140 win over the Pelicans.
Curry has exceeded 40 points in two of the last three games and three of the last six. It's also the sixth time through 34 appearances that Curry has poured in 40-plus points, and his current scoring average (29.8) isn't far behind his career-best (30.1 points per game back in 2015-16).
