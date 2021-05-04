Curry tallied 41 points (14-26 FG, 8-18 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight assists, four rebounds and one steal in 35 minutes during Monday's 123-108 win over the Pelicans.

The 33-year-old now has nine 40-plus point games this season. Curry is leading the league with a career-high 31.5 points per game through 57 games this season. The 12-year guard will look to keep up his gaudy scoring pace Tuesday on the road against the Pelicans.