Warriors' Stephen Curry: Scores 45 points in victory

Curry finished with 45 points (11-21 FG, 8-16 3Pt, 15-16 FT), six rebounds, three assists and three steals in 30 minutes during Saturday's 121-105 victory over the Clippers.

Curry exploded for a season-high 45 points, converting on another eight three-pointers in the process. What makes this even more impressive is that he did all his work in just 30 minutes of action. Since returning from his ankle injury, Curry has quickly re-established himself as the premier point-guard in fantasy. He has connected on a ridiculous 28-of-52 three-point attempts in that four-game span while averaging 36 points per game. He will get a night off before traveling to Denver to face the Nuggets in what should be an entertaining matchup.