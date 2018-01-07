Warriors' Stephen Curry: Scores 45 points in victory
Curry finished with 45 points (11-21 FG, 8-16 3Pt, 15-16 FT), six rebounds, three assists and three steals in 30 minutes during Saturday's 121-105 victory over the Clippers.
Curry exploded for a season-high 45 points, converting on another eight three-pointers in the process. What makes this even more impressive is that he did all his work in just 30 minutes of action. Since returning from his ankle injury, Curry has quickly re-established himself as the premier point-guard in fantasy. He has connected on a ridiculous 28-of-52 three-point attempts in that four-game span while averaging 36 points per game. He will get a night off before traveling to Denver to face the Nuggets in what should be an entertaining matchup.
More News
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Will play vs. Clippers•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Probable Saturday vs. Clippers•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Drills game-winning 3-pointer for win•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Explodes for 38 points and 10 threes in return•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Won't play longer than 30 minutes•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Set to play with restriction Saturday•
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...