Curry finished with 29 points (9-23 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, three assists and three steals across 29 minutes in Thursday's 113-109 preseason win over the Kings.

Curry was at his best in this game and even though his shot didn't accompany him at times, he still made nearly 50 percent of his three-point shots while pacing all players in scoring. Curry missed most of the 2019-20 season due to injury but, if he stays healthy in 2020-21, he should be the Warriors' main scoring threat -- especially with Klay Thompson set to miss the entire season with an Achilles injury.