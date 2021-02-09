Curry finished with 32 points (10-17 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and a steal across 36 minutes in Monday's loss against the Spurs.

Curry was coming off a 57-point performance against the Mavericks on Saturday, and while he couldn't repeat those numbers here, he still shot over 50 percent from deep and made at least six treys for the seventh time in the current campaign. Curry is embracing the bigger role on offense and fantasy managers should be very happy with his scoring numbers, as Curry is scoring nearly 30 points per game while displaying excellent shooting numbers across the baord.