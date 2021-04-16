Curry scored 33 points (12-25 FG, 4-13 3Pt, 5-5 FT) with five assists, four rebounds and two blocks in a 119-101 victory over the Cavaliers on Thursday.

Curry's incredible scoring run continued, as he has now scored 32-plus points in eight consecutive games. The guard also matched a season-high block total and recorded four-plus rebounds and four-plus assists for the sixth game in a row. Curry has averaged 39.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists across his last eight games.