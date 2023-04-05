Curry chipped in 34 points (11-25 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, six assists and one steal in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 136-125 victory over the Thunder.
Curry wasn't all that efficient from the field but still finished with at least 30 points, five rebounds and five assists for the fifth time over his past 16 contests and didn't commit a turnover for just the fourth time all season. Over those 16 appearances, Curry has averaged 29.9 points, 5.9 assists and 5.5 rebounds with 48/42/89 shooting splits.
