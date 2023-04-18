Curry racked up 28 points (9-21 FG, 3-13 3Pt, 7-8 FT), three rebounds, six assists and one block across 41 minutes during Monday's 114-106 loss to the Kings in Game 2 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.
Curry led the Warriors with 28 points, but it wasn't one of his more efficient nights from the field. He missed 10 three-pointers, including an airball late in the fourth quarter. Curry is facing a 2-0 hole for the first time in his playoff career and may have to will the Warriors to victory as the series shifts to Golden State for Game 3 on Thursday.
