Curry accumulated 37 points (14-22 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, one assist and three blocks over 35 minutes during Saturday's 124-120 victory over Brooklyn.

Curry scored at least 30 points for just the third time in the past eight games, helping the Warriors to a much-needed victory. It was a nice bounce-back performance following a couple of sub-par performances earlier in the week. He has been a second-round player thus far, a little below where managers would have expected to see him.