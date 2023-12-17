Curry accumulated 37 points (14-22 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, one assist and three blocks over 35 minutes during Saturday's 124-120 victory over Brooklyn.
Curry scored at least 30 points for just the third time in the past eight games, helping the Warriors to a much-needed victory. It was a nice bounce-back performance following a couple of sub-par performances earlier in the week. He has been a second-round player thus far, a little below where managers would have expected to see him.
More News
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Carries load in narrow win•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Team-high 26 points in win•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Posts double-double in narrow loss•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Leads charge against Spurs•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Breaks three-point record in win•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Pours in 25 points in return•