Warriors' Stephen Curry: Scrimmages for first time since March 23

Curry (knee) went through a scrimmage Friday for the first time since March 23 and remains questionable for Saturday's Game 1 against the Pelicans, Melissa Rohlin of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

While his status for Saturday's Game 1 hasn't officially changed, the fact that he's able to go through a scrimmage is a good sign for his availability. Coach Steve Kerr noted that more information on Curry's chances of taking the floor will likely arrive following Saturday's morning shootaround.

