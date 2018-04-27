Warriors' Stephen Curry: Scrimmages for first time since March 23
Curry (knee) went through a scrimmage Friday for the first time since March 23 and remains questionable for Saturday's Game 1 against the Pelicans, Melissa Rohlin of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
While his status for Saturday's Game 1 hasn't officially changed, the fact that he's able to go through a scrimmage is a good sign for his availability. Coach Steve Kerr noted that more information on Curry's chances of taking the floor will likely arrive following Saturday's morning shootaround.
More News
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Upgraded to questionable for Game 1•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Return for Game 1 'conceivable'•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Goes through non-contact practice•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: To be evaluated in a week•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Adding more running, lateral movement to rehab•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Targeting return in Western Conference Semifinals•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....