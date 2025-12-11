default-cbs-image
Curry (quadriceps) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Anthony Slater of ESPN.com reports.

While Curry hasn't been officially cleared for Friday's matchup with Minnesota, he's on track to play. The veteran point guard was a full go for Wednesday's practice, which included a scrimmage. Curry's return would mean fewer opportunities for Pat Spencer and Gary Payton.

