Warriors' Stephen Curry: Seen riding exercise bike
Curry (knee) has progressed to riding an exercise bike with a brace, Anthony Slater of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
This is the first update on Curry's rehab since he was diagnosed with a Grade 2 MCL sprain Saturday. While it's not much, the fact that he's able to resume exercising using the leg is a tangible sign of progress. More information on his recovery should arrive as he reaches various milestones.
