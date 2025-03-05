Curry (ankle) is available and in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Knicks, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Curry has been upgraded from questionable to available Tuesday despite dealing with right ankle soreness. Across his last 10 outings, Curry is converting 41.9 percent of his 12.4 three-point attempts per contest.
