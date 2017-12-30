Warriors' Stephen Curry: Set to play with restriction Saturday
Curry (ankle) has officially been cleared to play Saturday against the Grizzlies, but he'll likely be under a minutes restriction, ESPN's Chris Haynes reports.
As has been expected for the last few days, all signs point to Curry making his return to action Saturday night after missing the last 11 contests. Current was evaluated by the team's medical staff on Friday, and he's been given the green light to return to full availability, though coach Steve Kerr told the media that the two-time MVP will "probably" have a restriction. "I would say most likely he'll play," Kerr said Friday. "I talked to him to day and he was feeling good, so we'll see how he's feeling [Saturday] morning." Assuming Curry does, indeed, play, he'll likely return to the starting five at point guard, pushing Shaun Livingston back to a bench role.
