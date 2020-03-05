Warriors' Stephen Curry: Set to return Thursday

Curry (hand) will play Thursday against Raptors, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

After having his original return date pushed back, Curry has been cleared to to rejoin the lineup Thursday following a lengthy absence due to a fractured left hand. Curry appeared in just four games prior to getting injured, posting averages of 20.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.3 steals in 28.0 minutes during those contests.