Warriors' Stephen Curry: Sets 3-point record, scores 35 in win
Curry provided 35 points (11-25 FG, 7-15 3Pt, 6-7 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and a steal in 36 minutes during Sunday's 120-114 win over the Nets.
Curry became the firs t player to score seven 3-pointers in seven straight games, breaking the previous record of six in a row by George McCloud. He also led the team in scoring in a game that seemed well in hand until the Nets starting heaving some 3-pointers of their own. the Warriors are now 6-1, and Curry is humming on all cylinders. If he can avoid the injury bug, he's on track for a career season.
More News
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Record-setting night in blowout win•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Continues raking in big win•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Game high 30 points Sunday•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Pours in 31 during Friday victory•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Starts season off hot•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Doesn't practice but will be available Tuesday•
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...