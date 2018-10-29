Warriors' Stephen Curry: Sets 3-point record, scores 35 in win

Curry provided 35 points (11-25 FG, 7-15 3Pt, 6-7 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and a steal in 36 minutes during Sunday's 120-114 win over the Nets.

Curry became the firs t player to score seven 3-pointers in seven straight games, breaking the previous record of six in a row by George McCloud. He also led the team in scoring in a game that seemed well in hand until the Nets starting heaving some 3-pointers of their own. the Warriors are now 6-1, and Curry is humming on all cylinders. If he can avoid the injury bug, he's on track for a career season.