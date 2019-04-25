Warriors' Stephen Curry: Sharpens shot during loss

Curry finished with 24 points (7-15 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four assists, three rebounds and one block across 38 minutes during the Warriors' 129-121 loss to the Clippers in Game 5 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series Wednesday.

Curry was much more efficient from the field after a 3-for-14 showing in Game 4, but he once again ceded the lead role in the attack to Kevin Durant. Curry has averaged 14.8 shot attempts over the first five games of the series after putting up 19.4 per regular-season contest, but a 49.0 percent success rate from the floor, including a blistering 54.0 percent from three-point range, has helped helped him to an impressive average of 24.8 points per contest. He'll look to play an important role again as the Warriors try to clinch the series in enemy territory in Game 6 on Friday.