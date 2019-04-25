Warriors' Stephen Curry: Sharpens shot during loss
Curry finished with 24 points (7-15 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four assists, three rebounds and one block across 38 minutes during the Warriors' 129-121 loss to the Clippers in Game 5 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series Wednesday.
Curry was much more efficient from the field after a 3-for-14 showing in Game 4, but he once again ceded the lead role in the attack to Kevin Durant. Curry has averaged 14.8 shot attempts over the first five games of the series after putting up 19.4 per regular-season contest, but a 49.0 percent success rate from the floor, including a blistering 54.0 percent from three-point range, has helped helped him to an impressive average of 24.8 points per contest. He'll look to play an important role again as the Warriors try to clinch the series in enemy territory in Game 6 on Friday.
More News
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Leads the Warriors with 29 points•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Superb showing in Saturday's win•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Good to go for Game 1•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: 'Ankle is fine'•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Officially out Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Expected to be ready for playoffs•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...