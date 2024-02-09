Curry finished Thursday's 131-109 victory over the Pacers with 42 points (15-22 FG, 11-16 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one block over 30 minutes.

Curry was unstoppable from deep and nailed his first six attempts from beyond the arc, and while he "cooled off" a bit as the game progressed, his overall stat line was impressive. This was one of Curry's best performances of the season, and he reached the 40-point mark for the fifth time in 2023-24. He's averaging 32.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game in five February appearances while shooting 47.6 percent from beyond the arc.