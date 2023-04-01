Curry closed with 33 points (11-21 FG, 7-11 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds and five assists over 33 minutes during Friday's 130-115 victory over the Spurs.

Curry has now scored at least 30 points in seven of his 14 March appearances and has been absolutely on fire overall. The star floor general failed to reach the 20-point mark just once in that span and is also shooting an excellent 44.4 percent from three-point range in those 14 contests.