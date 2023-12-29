Curry ended with 13 points (3-15 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals across 32 minutes during Thursday's 114-102 loss to the Heat.

The Warriors have been slumping badly of late, and while Curry can't be blamed for the team's recent results, it's worth noting his shooting woes have not contributed positively. The star guard has shot just 25.0 percent from three-point range over his last three outings, a span in which the Warriors have gone 1-2, but he will look to bounce back against the Mavericks on Saturday. For what it's worth, Curry has shot 37.7 percent from three-point range across 12 games in December.