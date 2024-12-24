Curry finished with 10 points (2-13 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and three blocks in 35 minutes during Monday's 111-105 loss to the Pacers.

Curry was coming off a 31-point effort in a win over the Timberwolves on Saturday, but he couldn't build off that performance and had another woeful performance. He's too talented to remain this inconsistent from a scoring perspective, and the body of work throughout his career suggests Curry will turn things around sooner rather than later. That said, he's scored 10 or fewer points in two of his last three games while shooting a meager 29.3 percent from the field, and 29.0 percent from three, in that span. Curry will aim to shake his woes in a Christmas matchup against the Lakers on Wednesday.